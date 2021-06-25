عاجل.. وفاة 3 في هجوم بسكين بمدينة فورتسبورج الألمانية «فيديو»

وقع عدد من المصابين وثلاث وفيات في هجوم نفذه رجل من البشرة السمراء، بسكين في مدينة فورتسبورج الألمانية، وفقا للإذاعة الألمانية.

#Würzburg: The male suspect in the Würzburg mass stabbing incident is reported to have been shot by responding police officers. pic.twitter.com/r59SrK4ohB — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) June 25, 2021

وتداولت وسائل الإعلام والنشطاء مقطع فيديو يظهر رجلا يحمل سكينا، وهو يهاجم المارة في أحد شوارع المدينة، وحاول رجال الشرطة توقيفه.

#Würzburg: Police in the southern German state of Bavaria say officers and emergency personnel are attending an incident at Barbarossaplatz in central Würzburg. A number of people are reported to have sustained injuries.pic.twitter.com/Ah8n6FBVok — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) June 25, 2021

وذكرت الشرطة أن التحقيق جار، وأغلقت أجزاء من وسط المدينة وأكدت أنه لم يعد هناك أي خطر على السكان، ولم تذكر إذا كان هناك وفيات.