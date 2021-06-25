رئيس التحرير

عاجل.. وفاة 3 في هجوم بسكين بمدينة فورتسبورج الألمانية «فيديو»

كتب:

ثروت منصور
07:50 م | الجمعة 25 يونيو 2021
المهاجم

وقع عدد من المصابين وثلاث وفيات في هجوم نفذه رجل من البشرة السمراء، بسكين في مدينة فورتسبورج الألمانية، وفقا للإذاعة الألمانية.

وتداولت وسائل الإعلام والنشطاء مقطع فيديو يظهر رجلا يحمل سكينا، وهو يهاجم المارة في أحد شوارع المدينة، وحاول رجال الشرطة توقيفه.

وذكرت الشرطة أن التحقيق جار، وأغلقت أجزاء من وسط المدينة وأكدت أنه لم يعد هناك أي خطر على السكان، ولم تذكر إذا كان هناك وفيات.