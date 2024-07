دراسة تكشف عن علامة شائعة لاكتشاف مرض السرطان قبل التشخيص.. احذرها

???? Myth Busting Time: Stress ≠ Direct Cancer! ???? Hey warriors, let’s set the record straight: NO evidence links stress directly to cancer. ‍ So, you can cut yourself some slack if you’re having a crazy day. Stress happens! BUT, here’s the deal: how you handle stress can impact your cancer risk. Coping with tobacco, drugs, alcohol, emotional eating, lack of sleep, and skipping workouts? Now we’re talking risk factors. Smoking? Yeah, cancer risk increases. Drinking alcohol to try to cope with your stress, cancer risk increases. Too stressed to get up and move your body or prioritize exercise? Missing out on that will increase cancer risk. Stress-induced sleep struggles? Your body’s defenses take a hit and you will have a harder time eating balanced meals the next day or have energy to exercise. Here’s your game plan: Swap the unhealthy coping tactics for better ones!!! And you’ll be able to do this easier and better once you reduce your stress!!! Exercise, sleep well, and eat right is going to feel easier and be better and you’ll have more energy to focus on reducing cancer risk habits once when you start to prioritize self-care and remove the things from your life that are increasing your stress!! No need to beat yourself up on a rough day. Stress is part of life, but so are healthy choices and I know you can find a balance between them Remember: Stress doesn’t write your cancer story, but your habits might. If you want step-by-step on how to reduce stress and start adding more things to your life that help you reduce cancer risk, and overcome your habits with drinking alcohol, or smoking, or not sleeping well, make sure you link my bio and apply to VIP 1:1 cancer nutrition coaching as with the new year I now have only 3 spots open that are ready be filled by cancer survivors, like you, who are highly motivated and want to work close with me to get guided to YOUR healthiest self! Link in my bio to apply!