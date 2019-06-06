أعلنت شركة "أورانج مصر" عن تدريب صيفي لطلاب الجامعات من مختلف المراحل الدراسية، عدا السنة الدراسية الأولى والنهائية، وذلك في إحدى المسارات الآتية:
- Sales Development Intern
- Sales Support & Reporting Intern
- Data Base & Inventory Management Intern
- Retail Intern
- Sales Systems & Projects Intern
- Technical Consumer Support Intern
- Network Operations Center Front Office Intern
- Customer Insights Intern
- Business Partner Intern
- Career & Performance Management Intern
- Process Excellence Intern
- Radio Design & Integration Intern
- Learning & Development Intern
- Develop Software Application Intern
- CAF Call Center Intern
ويشترط في المتقدم الشروط التالية:
- إجادة اللغة الإنجليزية تحدثًا وكتابة.
- إجادة مهارات الحاسب.
- التواصل بشكل فعال داخليًا وخارجيًا.
- القدرة على استعمال لغة العمل المناسبة.
ويمكنك التقديم من هنـــــــا.