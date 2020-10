3 إعلاميين يصابون بكورونا في "إينرجي".. آخرهم سارة المنذر

View this post on Instagram

Today it was confirmed that I am a Corona Virus patient. Thank God my case is a mild case of COVID 19. But my journey and my symptoms were different than anything I have read or seen before. So I wanted to share that with you so that we’re better informed and better educated about that virus so we can defeat it. Blood Tests Made: CBC CRP ESR Ferretin D-dimer AST LDH Medication I Take: Any Paracetamol tablets for fever (If There’s Fever) Up to 4 times daily Flix Nasal Spray Twice Daily Acetylcisteine Sachets 3 times daily Zothromax Antibiotic Tablets Once daily A big thank you to Dr. @medhat_karam who has been with me through this journey step by step.