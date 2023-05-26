بث مباشر.. صلاة الجمعة من الجامع الأزهر على قناة الناس

تقدم «الوطن» بثًا مباشرًا لصلاة الجمعة، التي تنقلها قناة الناس، على الهواء مباشرة من الجامع الأزهر الشريف بمحافظة القاهرة.

</iframe</p> <p>وفي إطار سلسلة الخدمات المقدمة لجمهور القراء، تستعرض «الوطن» مواقيت الصلاة اليوم، وموعد صلاة الجمعة، حسبما أعلنتها هيئة المساحة المصرية عبر موقعها الرسمي، إذ تشهد تغيرات طفيفة من محافظة إلى أخرى، وهي كالتالي:</p> <h2>موعد صلاة الجمعة في القاهرة</h2> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في القاهرة 12:52 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الظهر في حدائق العاصمة الساعة 12:47 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الظهر في العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة الساعة 12:51 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الظهر في مدينة 15 مايو الساعة 12:52 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الظهر في القاهرة الجديدة الساعة 12:52 مساءً.</p> <h2>موعد صلاة الجمعة في المحافظات اليوم</h2> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في الإسكندرية 12:57 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في طنطا 12:53 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في أسوان 12:45 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في قنا الساعة 12.46 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في سوهاج الساعة 12:50 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في المنيا الساعة 12:54 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في الأقصر 12:47 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في مرسى مطروح الساعة 01:08 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في أسيوط الساعة 12:52 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في كفر الشيخ الساعة 12:53 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في العاشر من رمضان الساعة 12:50 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة اليوم في بني سويف الساعة 12:53 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في العلمين الساعة 01:01 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في شرم الشيخ الساعة 12:40مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في المنصورة الساعة 12:52 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في الإسماعيلية الساعة 12:48 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في الفيوم الساعة 12:54 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في كفر الشيخ الساعة 12:53 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في غرب النوبارية الساعة 12:49 مساءً.</p> <p>موعد صلاة الجمعة في شرق العوينات الساعة 12:46 مساءً.</p> <!-- </article> --> <!-- </div> --> <!-- End Article --> </div> <!-- Start Google News --> <style> #follow-elwatan { } .follow-elwatan-con > a { display: flex; align-items: center; background-color: #f1f1f1; margin-top: 24px; padding: 10px; } .follow-elwatan-con img { width: 35px; } .follow-elwatan-con h3 { font-family: Watan-Extra-Bold, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; color: #f37021; } .google-border { border-right: 1px solid #c3c8cc; display: block; height: 30px; margin: 0 10px; } </style> <section id="follow-elwatan"> <div class="follow-elwatan-con"> <a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMNr8oAsw8oa5Aw" target="_blank" > <img src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/icons/google-news-icon.png" /> <span class="google-border"></span> <h3>تابعو أخر أخبار الوطن علي Google News</h3> </a> </div> </section> <!-- End Google News --> <section id="article-read-more"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-title"> <h3>اقرأ المزيد:</h3> </div> </div> </div> <div class="read-container-links"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6594878"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>أكبر مساجد الهند على خطى مصر في الصلاة على النبي عقب صلاة الجمعة</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6594782"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>موعد صلاة الجمعة بالمحافظات اليوم.. القاهرة 12:52 مساءً</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6581531"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>مستوطنون إسرائيليون يقتحمون المسجد الأقصى أثناء صلاة الجمعة</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6581459"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>بث مباشر.. قناة الناس تنقل صلاة الجمعة من مسجد الإمام الحسين</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6580988"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>موعد صلاة الجمعة اليوم.. في الجيزة الساعة 12:52</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6567725"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>40 ألف فلسطيني يؤدون صلاة الجمعة في رحاب المسجد الأقصى</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="read-links"> <a href="/news/details/6567110"> <i class="fas fa-angle-left"></i> <h3>موعد صلاة الجمعة في المحافظات.. القاهرة 12:51 ظهرا</h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <div style="margin-top: 24px; display: flex; justify-content: center;"> <script async="async" src="https://ad.vidverto.io/vidverto/js/aries/v1/invocation.js" fetchpriority="high"></script> <div id="_vidverto-a47c8bf9791eb9ae36e0473258e7b1ec"></div> <script> (() => { window.aries = window.aries || {}; window.aries.v1 = window.aries.v1 || {commands: []}; const aries = window.aries.v1; aries.commands.push(() => { const zoneId = '7971'; const anchor = document.getElementById('_vidverto-a47c8bf9791eb9ae36e0473258e7b1ec'); anchor.removeAttribute('id'); aries.mount(zoneId, anchor, { width: 720, height: 405, }); }); })(); </script> </div> <!-- End Article --> <!-- Start Keywords --> <section id="keywords"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-12"> <div class="keywords"> <ul> <li> <span></span> <a style="font-size: 14px" href="/search/news/صلاة-الجمعة"> <h3> صلاة الجمعة </h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </section> <!-- End Keywords --> <section id="author-pen"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-10 col-9"> <div class="author-name"> <a href="/journalist/شريف-سليمان"> <span>بقلم</span> <span>شريف سليمان</span> </a> </div> </div> </div> </section> <!-- Start Speakol ADS Not Related Articles --> <!--<section id="POSTQUARE-section"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <script async src="https://cdn.speakol.com/widget/js/speakol-widget-v2.js"></script> <div class="speakol-widget" id="sp-wi-225"> <script> (spksdk = window.spksdk || []).push({ widget_id: "wi-225", element: "sp-wi-225" }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <!-- End Speakol Ads Not Related Articles --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> <section id=""> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <!-- /233509614/elwatannews.com/Video_inread --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1574353334895-0' style='width: auto; height: auto; margin-top: 24px'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1574353334895-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section id=""> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <div style="padding: 0; margin: 24px auto; width:648px" > <div style="text-align: center"> <script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <!-- El Watan ShowCase --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:300px;height: auto" data-ad-client="ca-pub-1798241925136841" data-ad-slot="8364093538"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <!-- /21823462148/Watan-Mob-W400 --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1655298649206-0' style='width: 300px; height: 250px; margin: 20px auto 80px auto'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1655298649206-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- Start Video Adsense --> <!-- End Video Adsense --> <!-- Start Postquare Under Article --> <!--<div id="POSTQUARE-section"> <script async src="//pahtfi.tech/c/elwatannews.com.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.speakol.com/widget/js/speakol-widget-v2.js"></script> <div class="speakol-widget" id="sp-wi-224"> <script> (spksdk = window.spksdk || []).push({ widget_id: "wi-224", element: "sp-wi-224" }); </script> </div> </div>--> <!-- End Postquare Under Article --> <!-- Start ADS Project Agora --> <script async src="//pahtfi.tech/c/elwatannews.com.js"></script> <!-- End ADS Project Agora --> <!-- <div id="POSTQUARE-section"> <div id="POSTQUARE_WIDGET_158011"></div> <script data-cfasync="false"> (function(P,o,s,t,Q,r,e){P['PostquareObject']=Q;P[Q]=P[Q]||function(){(P[Q].q=P[Q].q||[]).push(arguments)},P[Q].l=1*new Date();r=o.createElement(s),e=o.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];r.async=1;r.src=t;e.parentNode.insertBefore(r, e)})(window,document,'script','//widget.postquare.com/_pos_loader.js','__posWid get'); __posWidget('createWidget',{wwei:'POSTQUARE_WIDGET_158011',pubid:18735 7,webid:181309,wid:158011,on:'postquare'}); </script> </div> --> <!-- Native --> <!-- <div id="POSTQUARE-section"> <script src="https://cdn.speakol.com/widget/js/speakol-widget-v2.js"></script> <div class="speakol-widget" id="sp-wi-224"> <script> (spksdk = window.spksdk || []).push({ widget_id: "wi-224", element: "sp-wi-224" }); </script> </div> </div> --> <!-- End Native ads --> </div> <!-- Main Main News Section --> </section> <!-- Start A Side --> <aside class="col-lg-3 sticky-sidebar-stick"> <div id="fixed"> <!-- Start A Side Adsense --> <section id="aside-adsense" class="d-none d-lg-block"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="aside-adsense"> <!-- <div> <a href="https://natega.elwatannews.com"> <img style="height: auto; width: 100%" src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/thanawya2022/now/site.gif" alt="نتيجة الثانوية العامة 2022"> </a> </div> --> <!-- /113139570/EXC_Elwatan_MonsterShowcase_Inner --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1618747233898-0' style="margin-top: 24px"> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1618747233898-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- Inner_Widget --> <!-- <div id='div-gpt-ad-1606657775723-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1606657775723-0'); }); </script> </div> --> <!-- <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div> <a href="https://natiga.elwatannews.com/"> <img style="margin: 24px auto 24px auto; display: block;" src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/thanawya2020/ads.jpg?erjewwerrewew" alt=""> </a> </div> </div> --> <!-- Start Banner --> <!-- End Banner --> <div style="margin-top: 48px"> <a href="http://www.elwatannews.com/coverage/12194"> <img style="width: 100%; height: auto !important" src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/adsense/file-211.jpg"> </a> </div> <div style="margin-top: 48px"> <img width="300" height="300" src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/corona.jpg"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <!-- Start A Side Adsense --> <!-- Start New Action Hours --> <section id="trends"> <div class="trends-title"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-12"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-2 d-flex"> </div> <div class="col-lg-12"> <div class="action-hours-title"> <img class="w-100" src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/personal/le.png"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div class="trend-container"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-md-4 p-0"> <div class="trend-image"> <a href="/news/details/6594695"> <img style="width: 92px;height: auto;" src="https://watanimg.elwatannews.com/image_archive/171x171/15176692381631019205.jpg?1685081052" alt="مترو الخط الثالث- تعبيرية"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="trend-content"> <a href="/news/details/6594695"> <h3> الخط الثالث للمترو يعلن الفئات المسموح لها تجديد الاشتراكات الشهرية </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div class="trend-border"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="trend-container"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-md-4 p-0"> <div class="trend-image"> <a href="/news/details/6594689"> <img style="width: 92px;height: auto;" src="https://watanimg.elwatannews.com/image_archive/171x171/1929857001684650062.jpg?1685081043" alt="الذهب"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="trend-content"> <a href="/news/details/6594689"> <h3> الذهب يواصل تراجعه عالميا والأوقية تسجل 1950 دولارا </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div class="trend-border"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="trend-container"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-md-4 p-0"> <div class="trend-image"> <a href="/news/details/6594686"> <img style="width: 92px;height: auto;" src="https://watanimg.elwatannews.com/image_archive/171x171/157976451559006400.jpg?1685081048" alt="عناصر من الشرطة اليابانية-صورة أرشيفية"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="trend-content"> <a href="/news/details/6594686"> <h3> بوادر لتسوية الأزمة بين أرمينيا وأذربيجان والأمم المتحدة تطالب بدعم أفريقيا </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div class="trend-border"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="trend-container"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-md-4 p-0"> <div class="trend-image"> <a href="/news/details/6594671"> <img style="width: 92px;height: auto;" src="https://watanimg.elwatannews.com/image_archive/171x171/1705281311682204979.jpg?1685081038" alt="جهاز قياس الزلازل-صورة أرشيفية"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="trend-content"> <a href="/news/details/6594671"> <h3> هزات أرضية تضرب 7 مناطق في العالم خلال الساعات الأولى من صباح اليوم </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div class="trend-border"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="trend-container"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-md-4 p-0"> <div class="trend-image"> <a href="/news/details/6594500"> <img style="width: 92px;height: auto;" src="https://watanimg.elwatannews.com/image_archive/171x171/2968427781683402360.jpg?1685081066" alt="الصلاة على النبي- تعبيرية"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="trend-content"> <a href="/news/details/6594500"> <h3> 8 فضائل للصلاة على النبي يوم الجمعة.. منها شفاعة الدعاء في الدنيا </h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12 p-0"> <div class="trend-border"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="trend-container"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-md-4 p-0"> <div class="trend-image"> <a href="/news/details/6594425"> <img style="width: 92px;height: auto;" src="https://watanimg.elwatannews.com/image_archive/171x171/1870882551612695426.jpg?1685081073" alt="أحد الفنادق المصرية "أرشيفية""> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-8"> <div class="trend-content"> <a href="/news/details/6594425"> <h3> المنشآت الفندقية: منحة تدريبية مجانية لـ10 آلاف عامل بالقطاع السياحي </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- End Data --> </section> <!-- End New Action Hours --> <!-- Start Long Adsense --> <section id="long-adsense"> <div class="row m-0"> <!-- /113139570/EXC_Elwatan_MonsterShowcase_Inner --> <div id='div-gpt-ad-1618747233898-0'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1618747233898-0'); }); </script> </div> <!-- <div class="col-lg-12 p-0"> <div> <script type="text/javascript"> google_ad_client = "ca-pub-7209808242714184"; google_ad_slot = "Watan-ADX-Monster"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 600; </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js"> </script> </div> </div> --> </div> </section> <!-- End Long Adsense --> <!-- You Gonna Replacing Any Thing You Wanna Be Sticky Inside This Section With Class top-bar --> <section class="top-bar"> <!-- Start Popular Read --> <section id="popular-read"> <div class="row m-0"> <div class="col-lg-12 p-0"> <div class="popular-read-title"> <img class="w-100 img-fluid" src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/icons/popular.png?ewrew" alt="اﻷكثر قراءة"> </div> <div class="col-lg-12 p-0 popular-read"> <div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4 pl-0"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594305"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/92x92/21352004921684756844.jpg" alt="وكيل تعليم مطروح خلال متابعة امتحانات الترم الثاني"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-8"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594305"> <h3>موعد الإعلان عن نتيجة الشهادة الإعدادية بمطروح 2023</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="popular-article"> <span></span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4 pl-0"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594818"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/92x92/16130736691684914866.jpg" alt="الإمتحانات العملية ..صورة أرشيفية"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-8"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594818"> <h3>«تعليم القاهرة» توجه نصائح للطلاب قبل انطلاق امتحانات الدبلومات الفنية غدا</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="popular-article"> <span></span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4 pl-0"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594563"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/92x92/2481429121683889354.jpg" alt="درجات الحراة اليوم"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-8"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594563"> <h3>درجات الحراة اليوم.. العظمى في القاهرة 33</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="popular-article"> <span></span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4 pl-0"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594821"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/92x92/8977634261678522221.jpg" alt="وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-8"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6594821"> <h3> «التعليم» تعلن قبول دفعة جديدة بالمدارس الإعدادية الرياضية</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="popular-article"> <span></span> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4 pl-0"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6593798"> <img class="img-fluid w-100" src="https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/92x92/5310213091685022552.jpg" alt="فاكهة جرافيولا"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-8"> <div class="popular-article"> <a href="/news/details/6593798"> <h3>رحلة مهندس مرض والده بالسرطان فزرع فاكهة القشطة لمقاومة الورم: علاج وتصدير</h3> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-12"> <div class="popular-article"> <span></span> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <!-- End Popular Read --> </section> </div> </aside> <!-- End A Side --> <div class="col-md-12"> <input type="hidden" id="row" value="0"> <input type="hidden" id="countAll" value="9"> <input type="hidden" id="mainArticle" value="6595061"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6594398"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6593333"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6594683"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6594671"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6594440"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6592958"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid="6593267"> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid=""> <input type="hidden" class="getId" postid=""> </div> </div> <!-- Row --> </div> <!-- Container --> </section> <!-- End Main Section --> <!-- Start Notification --> <section id="breaking-news"> <div class="breaking-container"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-12"> <div class="notification-container"> <a href=""> <i class="fas fa-bell"></i> <h3> </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="breaking-hide"> <button> <i class="fas fa-angle-right"></i> </button> </div> </div> </section> <!-- End Notification --> <!-- Start Scroll To Top --> <section> <div id="scroll"> <i class="fas fa-angle-up"></i> </div> </section> <!-- End Scroll To Top --> <!-- Start Footer --> <footer id="footer" class="bottom-bar"> <!-- Start Footer Links --> <div class="container d-none d-lg-block"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="https://www.elwatannews.com"> الرئيسية <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/115"> أخبار مصر <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/102"> حوادث <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/147"> المحافظات <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/60"> فن <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/77"> اقتصاد <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/39"> أخبار العالم <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/239"> حياة كريمة <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/226"> أي خدمة <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/14"> كتاب الرأي <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-1 col-4 p-0"> <div class="footer-links"> <a href="/section/6"> سيارات <span class="footer-links-border"></span> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- End Footer Links --> <span class="footer-border d-none d-lg-block"></span> <!-- Start Footer Logo --> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-6 col-6 p-0"> <div class="footer-logo"> <a href="https://www.elwatannews.com"> <img src="https://www.elwatannews.com/images/logos/footer-logo.png" alt="الوطن"> </a> </div> </div> <div class="col-md-6 col-6 p-0"> <div class="footer-logo"> <ul> <li> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/ElWatanNews"> <i class="fab fa-facebook-f"></i> </a> </li> <li> <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/elwatannews"> <i class="fab fa-twitter"></i> </a> </li> <li> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.youtube.com/user/ElWatanNews"> <i class="fab fa-youtube"></i> </a> </li> <li> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/elwatannews?sdf"> <i class="fab fa-instagram"></i> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-logo-links mx-auto"> <div> <a href="/aboutus/">من نحن</a> </div> <div> <a href="/terms/">شروط الاستخدام</a> </div> <div> <a href="/privacy/">سياسة الخصوصية</a> </div> <div> <a href="/mangers/">ادارة التحرير</a> </div> <div> <a href="/editorial/">فريق التحرير</a> </div> <div> <a href="/protocol/">بروتوكول الرأي</a> </div> <div> <a href="/ads/">للإعلان</a> </div> <div> <a href="/contactus/">اتصل بنا</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- End Footer Logo --> <!-- Start Copyright --> <div class="copyright-container"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-12"> <div class="copyright"> <a href="#"> <h3> <span>©</span> جميع حقوق النشر محفوظة لموقع الوطن </h3> </a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <!-- End Copyright --> </footer> <!-- End Footer --> <!-- Start Body Overlay When Click Mobile Navigation --> <div class="overlay"></div> <!-- End Body Overlay When Click Mobile Navigation --> </main> <!-- socket IO --> <link rel="preload" as="script" href="https://www.elwatannews.com/js/socket.io.js"> <script src=https://www.elwatannews.com/js/socket.io.js></script> <!-- Scripts --> <script src=https://www.elwatannews.com/js/custom.min.js></script> <script> $(function() { $('body').on('keydown', '#searchform', function(e) { //console.logthis.value); if (e.which === 32 && e.target.selectionStart === 0) { return false; } }); }); $(".searchform").submit(function(e) { e.preventDefault(); }); $(".icon-search").click(function() { if ($('.input-search').val() != '') { var inputValue = $('.input-search').val(); var withoutSpecial = inputValue.replace(/[&\/\\#,+()$~%.'":*?<>{}]/gi, "").replace(/-/g, '').replace(/_/g, '').replace(/ +/g, ' ').trim(); var withoutSpace = withoutSpecial.replace(/\s/g, "-"); var query = encodeURI(withoutSpace); window.location.href = "https://www.elwatannews.com/search/index/" + query; } }); </script> <script> $('#datepicker').datepicker({ uiLibrary: 'bootstrap4' }); </script> <script> var today = new Date(new Date().getFullYear(), new Date().getMonth(), new Date().getDate()); $('#startDate').datepicker({ uiLibrary: 'bootstrap4', iconsLibrary: 'fontawesome', minDate: today, maxDate: function() { return $('#endDate').val(); } }); $('#endDate').datepicker({ uiLibrary: 'bootstrap4', iconsLibrary: 'fontawesome', minDate: function() { return $('#startDate').val(); } }); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function () { //iframe var FullIframe = setInterval(function () { //if leaderbord img only , image centerd $("#div-gpt-ad-1651144900624-0").find('iframe').css({ "margin": "auto", "display": "block" }); //otpcode $(".showOTP").find("#div-gpt-ad-1651144900624-0").find( 'iframe[title="3rd party ad content"]').css({ "width": "780px", "height": "400px", "overflow": "visible", "position": "absolute", "top": "0px", "right": "0px", "left": "0", "margin": "auto", "z-index": "3" }); $(".hideOTP").find("#div-gpt-ad-1651144900624-0").find( 'iframe[title="3rd party ad content"]').css({ "width": "728px", "height": "90px", "overflow": "visible", "position": "absolute", "top": "5px", "right": "0px", "left": "0", "margin": "auto", "z-index": "3" }); //$(".hideOTP").find(".optClose").parent().parent().parent().parent().css({ "width": "728px", "height": "90px", "overflow": "visible", "position": "absolute", "top": "5px", "right": "0px", "left": "0", "margin": "auto", "z-index": "3" }); }, 100); setTimeout(function () { clearInterval(FullIframe); }, 15000); }); </script> <script> //For Inner Page $(document).ready(function () { //iframe var FullIframe = setInterval(function () { //if leaderbord img only , image centerd $("#div-gpt-ad-1618746710628-0").find('iframe').css({ "margin": "auto", "display": "block" }); //otpcode $(".showOTP").find("#div-gpt-ad-1619566408600-0").find( 'iframe[title="3rd party ad content"]').css({ "width": "780px", "height": "400px", "overflow": "visible", "position": "absolute", "top": "0px", "right": "0px", "left": "0", "margin": "auto", "z-index": "3" }); $(".hideOTP").find("#div-gpt-ad-1619566408600-0").find( 'iframe[title="3rd party ad content"]').css({ "width": "728px", "height": "90px", "overflow": "visible", "position": "absolute", "top": "5px", "right": "0px", "left": "0", "margin": "auto", "z-index": "3" }); //$(".hideOTP").find(".optClose").parent().parent().parent().parent().css({ "width": "728px", "height": "90px", "overflow": "visible", "position": "absolute", "top": "5px", "right": "0px", "left": "0", "margin": "auto", "z-index": "3" }); }, 100); setTimeout(function () { clearInterval(FullIframe); }, 15000); }); </script> <script> var section = 115; var sectionClass = 'sec-' + section; $('#d-sec' + section).addClass(sectionClass); </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "@id":"https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/6595061/#newsarticle", "url":"https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/6595061", "mainEntityOfPage":"https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/6595061", "thumbnailUrl":"https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/170x170/19746053601680865918.jpg", "mainEntity": { "@type": "WebPage", "@id": "https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/6595061" }, "headline": "بث مباشر.. صلاة الجمعة من الجامع الأزهر على قناة الناس", "image": [ "https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/300x200/19746053601680865918.jpg", "https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/408x229/19746053601680865918.jpg", "https://cdn.elwatannews.com/watan/610x300/19746053601680865918.jpg" ], "datePublished": "2023-05-26T12:59:21+03:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-26T12:59:21+03:00", "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "شريف سليمان", "url": "https://www.elwatannews.com/journalist/شريف-سليمان" }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "الوطن", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://www.elwatannews.com/images/logos/mobile-logo.png" } }, "articleSection":"أخبار مصر", "description": "تقدم «الوطن»، بثا مباشرا، لصلاة الجمعة، التي تنقلها قناة الناس، على الهواء مباشرة من الجامع الازهر الشريف بمحافظة القاهرة.", "articleBody": "تقدم &laquo;الوطن&raquo; بثًا مباشرًا لصلاة الجمعة، التي تنقلها قناة الناس، على الهواء مباشرة من الجامع الأزهر الشريف بمحافظة القاهرة. &lt;iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&amp;href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Felnastv%2Fvideos%2F767751588351616%2F&amp;show_text=false&amp;width=560&amp;t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"&gt;&lt;/iframe وفي إطار سلسلة الخدمات المقدمة لجمهور القراء، تستعرض &laquo;الوطن&raquo; مواقيت الصلاة اليوم، وموعد صلاة الجمعة، حسبما أعلنتها&nbsp;هيئة المساحة المصرية عبر موقعها الرسمي، إذ تشهد تغيرات طفيفة من محافظة إلى أخرى، وهي كالتالي: موعد صلاة الجمعة في القاهرة موعد&nbsp;صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في القاهرة 12:52 مساءً. موعد صلاة الظهر في حدائق العاصمة الساعة 12:47 مساءً. موعد صلاة الظهر في العاصمة الإدارية الجديدة الساعة 12:51 مساءً. موعد صلاة الظهر في مدينة 15 مايو الساعة 12:52 مساءً. موعد صلاة الظهر في القاهرة الجديدة الساعة 12:52 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في المحافظات اليوم موعد&nbsp;صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في الإسكندرية 12:57 مساءً. موعد&nbsp;صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في طنطا 12:53 مساءً. موعد&nbsp;صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في أسوان 12:45 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في قنا الساعة 12.46 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في سوهاج الساعة 12:50 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في المنيا الساعة 12:54 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في الأقصر 12:47 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في مرسى مطروح الساعة 01:08 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في أسيوط الساعة 12:52 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في كفر الشيخ الساعة 12:53 مساءً. موعد&nbsp;صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في العاشر من رمضان الساعة 12:50 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة اليوم في بني سويف الساعة 12:53 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في العلمين الساعة 01:01 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في شرم الشيخ الساعة 12:40مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في المنصورة الساعة 12:52 مساءً. موعد&nbsp;صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في الإسماعيلية الساعة 12:48 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة&nbsp;في الفيوم الساعة 12:54 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في كفر الشيخ الساعة 12:53 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في غرب النوبارية الساعة 12:49 مساءً. موعد صلاة الجمعة في شرق العوينات الساعة 12:46 مساءً.", "keywords":" صلاة الجمعة" } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context":"https:\/\/schema.org", "@type":"BreadcrumbList", "@id":"https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/6595061/#breadcrunb", "itemListElement":[ { "@type":"ListItem", "position":1, "item": { "@id": "https://www.elwatannews.com", "name": "الوطن" } } , { "@type":"ListItem", "position":2, "item": { "@id": "https://www.elwatannews.com/section/115", "name": "أخبار مصر" } } , { "@type":"ListItem", "position":3, "item": { "@id": "https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/6595061", "name": "بث مباشر.. صلاة الجمعة من الجامع الأزهر على قناة الناس" } } ] } </script> <!-- Quiz Script --> <script> $(document).ready(function () { $(function () { var button = $("#quiz-form #send-quiz").prop("disabled", true); var radios = $('#quiz-form input[type="radio"]'); var arr = $.map(radios, function (el) { return el.name; }); var groups = $.grep(arr, function (v, k) { return $.inArray(v, arr) === k; }).length; radios.on("change", function () { button.prop("disabled", radios.filter(":checked").length < groups); }); }); }); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function () { $("#quiz-message").hide(); $("#send-quiz").click(AlertSave); }); function AlertSave() { $("#quiz-message").fadeIn("slow"); } </script> <script> $('#quiz-form').submit(function (e) { e.preventDefault(); // avoid to execute the actual submit of the form. // var form = $(this); // var form = $('#answer').val(); var form = $('input:radio.form-check-input').serialize(); // //console.logform) $.ajaxSetup({ headers: { 'X-CSRF-TOKEN': $('meta[name="csrf-token"]').attr('content') } }); $.ajax({ url: 'https://www.elwatannews.com/quizz/countAnswer', type: 'POST', data: form, // data: {answer: form}, // data: form.serialize(), // serializes the form's elements. success: function (form) { //console.logform); } }); }); </script> <script> function scroll() { var section = $('.right-area'), documentEl = $(document); documentEl.on('scroll', function() { var currentScrollPos = documentEl.scrollTop(); section.each(function() { var self = $(this); var id = self.attr('id'); var title = $('#' + id + ' h1:first').text(); if (self.offset().top < (currentScrollPos + $('header').height() + $('header').height() + $('nav').height()) && (currentScrollPos + $('header').height() + $('header').height() + $('nav').height()) < (self.offset().top + self.outerHeight())) { var url = window.location.href; if (url != "https://www.elwatannews.com/news/details/" + id + "?t=push") { // window.history.pushState("/test", "test", "/news/details/" + id + "?t=push"); window.history.replaceState("/test", "test", "/news/details/" + id + "?t=push"); $(document).attr("title", title + " - الوطن"); } } }); }); } $(window).bind("load", function() { var action = 'inactive'; var fixed = false; function loadData() { var row = Number($('#row').val()); var countAll = Number($('#countAll').val()); var mainArticle = $('#mainArticle').val(); if (row < countAll) { var list = document.getElementsByClassName("getId")[row]; var id = list.getAttribute('postId'); row = row + 1; $("#row").val(row); if (id && id != mainArticle) { $.ajaxSetup({ headers: { 'X-CSRF-TOKEN': $('meta[name="csrf-token"]').attr('content') } }); $.ajax({ url: 'https://www.elwatannews.com/news/loadMore', type: 'get', data: {id: id}, success: function(response) { //console.logresponse); $(".right-area:last").after(response).show().fadeIn("slow"); scroll(); FB.XFBML.parse(); // addthis.layers.refresh(); }, complete: function() { FB.XFBML.parse(); // addthis.layers.refresh(); action = "inactive"; } }); // //console.log'tesssssssssssssssssssst'); } else { action = "inactive"; } } else { // $('#loading-news').hide(); } } $(window).scroll(function() { // //console.log$(window).height()); if ($(window).scrollTop() + $(window).height() > $(".main-news-container").height() + $('header').height() && action == 'inactive') { // //console.logaction); action = 'active'; loadData(); } }); }); </script> <script> var options = { debug: false, importCSS: false, importStyle: false, //thrown in for extra measure loadCSS: "https://www.elwatannews.com/css/print.css?jjkdfdslwejrklewjwerewdfdshdjkshfksdhfewrewrew", // printContainer: true, base: 'https://www.elwatannews.com', // pageTitle: 'الوطن', removeScripts: true, copyTagClasses: true, // loadCSS: [ // "assets/css/bootstrap.min.js", // "dist/assets/css/style.min.css" // ], // base: "http://127.0.0.1:5500" // "http://localhost/src/" } $('.print').click(function () { $('html').printThis(options); }); </script> <script> $(document).ready(function() { var socket = io.connect('https://adminlive.elwatannews.com'); socket.on('setBreaking', function(data) { //console.logdata); showBreaking(data.id, data.title, data.breaking); }); $("#breaking-news button").click(function () { $("#breaking-news").toggleClass('news-hide'); }); $("#breaking-news button").click(function(){ $(this).find("i").toggleClass("fa-angle-left fa-angle-right"); }); }); function showBreaking(id , title , breaking) { var url = "/news/details/" + id; $("#breaking-news .notification-container a").attr("href", url); if(breaking){ var breakingTitle = 'عاجل | ' + title; } else var breakingTitle = title; $("#breaking-news .notification-container h3").html(breakingTitle); if($("#breaking-news").hasClass('breaking-show')){ $("#breaking-news").hide().removeClass('breaking-show'); setTimeout(function(){ $("#breaking-news").fadeIn().addClass('breaking-show').removeClass('news-hide'); }, 1000); } else $("#breaking-news").fadeIn().addClass('breaking-show'); } </script> <script src=https://www.elwatannews.com/js/ResizeSensor.js></script> <script src=https://www.elwatannews.com/js/theia-sticky-sidebar.js></script> <script> window.onload = function () { if ('serviceWorker' in navigator) { navigator.serviceWorker.register('firebase-messaging-sw.js?v=1.0').then(function (reg) { //console.log'ServiceWorker works', reg); }).catch(function (err) { //console.log'ServiceWorker not working', err); }); } } </script> <div id="id-custom_banner" style="width: fit-content;position:fixed;left:50%;bottom:0;transform:translateX(-50%);z-index:999999;opacity:1;transition:bottom 1.5s ease-out 0s,opacity .2s ease-out 1s,transform .2s ease-out 0s"><div style="position:absolute;right:0;top:-21px;cursor:pointer" onclick="removeCustomBanner(this.parentNode)"><svg version="1.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" preserveaspectratio="xMidYMid meet" viewbox="0 0 16.6 17" style="width:20px;height:20px;filter:drop-shadow(1px 1px 2px #333);-webkit-filter:drop-shadow(1px 1px 2px #333)"><polygon fill="#FFF" points="15.5,1.7 13.7,0 7.7,6.1 1.8,0 0,1.7 6,7.9 0,14.1 1.8,15.9 7.7,9.7 13.7,15.9 15.5,14.1 9.5,7.9 "></polygon></svg></div><div class="timer" style="position:absolute;left:0;top:0;z-index:10;padding:5px;color:#fff"></div><div id='stick'><script>googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display('stick')}); setInterval(function(){googletag.pubads().refresh([gptAdSlots[0]]);}, '50000');</script></div></div><script type="text/javascript">function removeCustomBanner(n){n.style.transform="translate(-50%, 150%)",setTimeout(function(){clearInterval(customBannerCountdownInterval),n.parentNode.removeChild(n)},200)}var customBannerCountdownInterval;</script> <script>window.googletag=window.googletag||{cmd:[]};var interstitialSlot,staticSlot;googletag.cmd.push(function(){interstitialSlot=googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/21939239661,21823462148/apl/pod/inter',googletag.enums.OutOfPageFormat.INTERSTITIAL);if(interstitialSlot){interstitialSlot.addService(googletag.pubads());googletag.pubads().addEventListener('slotOnload',function(event){});} googletag.enableServices();});googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.display(interstitialSlot);});</script> <!-- End GPT Tag --> <div id="foxpush_display_1000054"></div> <script async src="https://native-cdn.foxpush.io/foxpush-bidder.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> window._foxpushads = window._foxpushads || {units: []}; _foxpushads.units.push( function() { const FoxPushAdUnit = { excludedCountries:_foxpushads.setExcludedCountries(['EG']), type:_foxpushads.setSticky(true), postion:_foxpushads.setStickyPostion('left',100), unit:_foxpushads.setUnit('1000054','display',[300,250]), element:_foxpushads.setHolder('foxpush_display_1000054'), sspId:_foxpushads.setSSPID('ssp_display/22846141066'), MCMId:_foxpushads.setMCMID('21823462148'), } _foxpushads.serve(FoxPushAdUnit); }); </script> </body> </html> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7cd54cba4a56202e","version":"2023.4.0","r":1,"b":1,"token":"7e9244193eac4aa597f3125ac1bfd984","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script>