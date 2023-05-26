رئيس مجلس الادارة:

بث مباشر.. صلاة الجمعة من الجامع الأزهر على قناة الناس

كتب:

شريف سليمان
12:59 م | الجمعة 26 مايو 2023
صلاة الجمعة

تقدم «الوطن» بثًا مباشرًا لصلاة الجمعة، التي تنقلها قناة الناس، على الهواء مباشرة من الجامع الأزهر الشريف بمحافظة القاهرة.